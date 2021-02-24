Bernier allowed two goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Predators.

The game was scoreless through the first two periods, but Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen beat Bernier in the third to produce the final score. The 32-year-old Bernier dropped to 4-3-0 with a 2.66 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He played well enough to earn another start Thursday against these same Predators -- it's a favorable matchup that could make Bernier a solid choice in DFS if he gets the nod.