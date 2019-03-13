Bernier stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.

The 30-year-old goaltender falls to 6-17-5 with a 3.33 GAA and .899 save percentage. Bernier has now lost 10 straight and has not recorded a win since Feb. 2. Stay far away from the Red Wings' netminder in all formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories