Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Loses in Montreal
Bernier stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.
The 30-year-old goaltender falls to 6-17-5 with a 3.33 GAA and .899 save percentage. Bernier has now lost 10 straight and has not recorded a win since Feb. 2. Stay far away from the Red Wings' netminder in all formats.
