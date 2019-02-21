Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Makes 11 saves in relief
Bernier played well in relief, stopping 11 of 12 shots, during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old didn't yield a goal until the 3-on-3 overtime, which allowed the Red Wings to erase a three-goal deficit in the third period, but unfortunately, Bernier still unfairly earned the loss. However, this was encouraging, as it was Bernier's first strong performance since he posted a shutout on Feb. 2. Coming into the night, Bernier had an .887 save percentage in the last three contests. Overall, he is 6-14-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .898 save percentage this season.
More News
