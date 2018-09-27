Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Makes 21 saves in OT win

Bernier stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in preseason action.

After a scoreless first period, Bernier was beaten twice inside the first seven minutes of the second frame, but he slammed the door on Boston after that and gave Detroit's offense a chance to make the comeback. The veteran netminder will be the Wings' No. 2 this season behind 34-year-old Jimmy Howard, but it's a role that should come with a fairly significant workload for Bernier as the club tries to keep Howard from wearing down.