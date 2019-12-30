Bernier (groin) allowed two goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

The goalie missed two games with the groin injury. Bernier was tested often by the Lightning, but it was a quality performance despite the result. He dropped to 7-11-2 with a 3.19 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 24 appearances. Expect the 31-year-old to assume a majority of the starts for the Red Wings going forward.