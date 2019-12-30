Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Makes 37 saves in return
Bernier (groin) allowed two goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
The goalie missed two games with the groin injury. Bernier was tested often by the Lightning, but it was a quality performance despite the result. He dropped to 7-11-2 with a 3.19 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 24 appearances. Expect the 31-year-old to assume a majority of the starts for the Red Wings going forward.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Healthy for Sunday's game•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Should be ready Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Out with groin injury•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting against Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.