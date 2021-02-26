Bernier stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Bernier took a tough 2-0 loss Tuesday, but he bounced back with a similar performance Thursday. This time, he got goal support from his teammates, including a Sam Gagner hat trick and individual goals from Luke Glendening and Adam Erne. The 32-year-old Bernier improved to 5-3-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 10 appearances. He's allowed just 11 goals in six outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. It's safe to say he's established himself as the Red Wings' top option in net over Thomas Greiss. Expect the two goalies to split a weekend back-to-back in Chicago.