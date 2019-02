Bernier allowed two goals on 12 shots after replacing Jimmy Howard in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to Montreal.

The Canadiens jumped out to a 5-0 lead and added a sixth goal before Detroit opted to change goalies, bringing Bernier in for Howard. By that point, the game was well in hand, but the loss will not count towards Bernier's record which will remain at 6-15-4 on the season.