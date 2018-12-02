Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Manning crease against Avalanche
Bernier will defend the net in Sunday's home showdown against Colorado.
Bernier found success as a member of the Avalanche last season, but has been a tremendous disappointment for the Red Wings so far. He owns an unsightly 3.63 GAA and .892 save percentage alongside a 3-5-0 record. It's still best to avoid Detroit's goaltender situation at this stage in the season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Mediocre in road loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In cage against Caps•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Turns aside 38 shots in OT win•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In goal at Prudential Center•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stands tall in shootout victory•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing shot-happy Canes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...