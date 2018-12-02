Bernier will defend the net in Sunday's home showdown against Colorado.

Bernier found success as a member of the Avalanche last season, but has been a tremendous disappointment for the Red Wings so far. He owns an unsightly 3.63 GAA and .892 save percentage alongside a 3-5-0 record. It's still best to avoid Detroit's goaltender situation at this stage in the season.

