Bernier led the Red Wings out onto the ice Tuesday in Columbus, so he'll defend the road crease.

Bernier's coming off a tough-luck overtime loss to Dallas, in which he stopped 50 pucks but still came out on the wrong end of a 2-1 decision. The ice is unlikely to be tilted as heavily against Detroit in this one, as the Blue Jackets have actually fallen behind the Red Wings in the standings due to an 0-7-2 record over their last nine games.