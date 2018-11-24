Bernier allowed three goals on just 20 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

With the loss, Bernier is stuck on three wins in his eight appearances this year. His .897 save percentage and 3.54 GAA are significantly worse than his career marks of .914 and 2.70 and make him one of the least attractive streaming options between the pipes. That's good news for owners of Red Wings starter Jimmy Howard, who's four years older than Bernier but currently sporting superior ratios (.924, 2.60) through nearly twice as many games (15).