Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Mediocre in road loss
Bernier allowed three goals on just 20 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
With the loss, Bernier is stuck on three wins in his eight appearances this year. His .897 save percentage and 3.54 GAA are significantly worse than his career marks of .914 and 2.70 and make him one of the least attractive streaming options between the pipes. That's good news for owners of Red Wings starter Jimmy Howard, who's four years older than Bernier but currently sporting superior ratios (.924, 2.60) through nearly twice as many games (15).
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In cage against Caps•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Turns aside 38 shots in OT win•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In goal at Prudential Center•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stands tall in shootout victory•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing shot-happy Canes•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Loses again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...