Bernier stopped 19 of 22 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Montreal, uncharacteristically, only managed a pedestrian 22 shots on Bernier in Tuesday's loss. The visitors couldn't close to deal and were unable to solve Bernier over the final 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Detroit scored three unanswered goals in the third period to lift itself to a home win. At 13-17-2, the 31-year-old is still a tough play in fantasy.