Bernier will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Sharks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Jimmy Howard ended up missing Saturday's practice with a lingering illness, so Bernier will be sent to the cage for a fifth straight game. When it comes to evaluating fantasy goalies, it's reasonable to expect your guy to at least have a .500 record and a save percentage north of .900 at this point in the season. Unfortunately, Bernier doesn't check those boxes, as he's 6-14-4 with an .898 save mark through 26 contests. The Quebec native will now have to tame a Sharks club that has maintained a 17-12-3 road record heading into its date with Columbus on Saturday.