Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Named Sunday's starter
Bernier will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Sharks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Jimmy Howard ended up missing Saturday's practice with a lingering illness, so Bernier will be sent to the cage for a fifth straight game. When it comes to evaluating fantasy goalies, it's reasonable to expect your guy to at least have a .500 record and a save percentage north of .900 at this point in the season. Unfortunately, Bernier doesn't check those boxes, as he's 6-14-4 with an .898 save mark through 26 contests. The Quebec native will now have to tame a Sharks club that has maintained a 17-12-3 road record heading into its date with Columbus on Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Comes up short against Wild•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws start versus Wild•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Makes 11 saves in relief•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Coach says he's okay•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Will not return Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...