Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Needed in relief Friday
Bernier stopped 11 of 12 shots in relief of Jimmy Howard during Friday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Entering the game midway through the second period with Detroit down 5-2, Bernier gave up a short-handed marker early in the third before Carolina sent their final goal into an empty net. The Wings will continue their road trip Saturday against the Panthers, and the 31-year-old seems like the likely candidate to be between the pipes despite his unappealing 3.42 GAA and .887 save percentage.
