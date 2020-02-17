Bernier stopped 18 of 19 shots after replacing Jimmy Howard midway through the second period in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

The 31-year-old had lost his last three starts, including a 4-1 defeat in Boston on Saturday, but turning to Jimmy Howard in this one didn't change the Wings' fortunes. On the season, Bernier now sports a 2.88 GAA and .909 save percentage.