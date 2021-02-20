Bernier stopped 23 of 26 shots after replacing Thomas Greiss to begin the second period during Friday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

Neither goalie had much luck slowing down Florida's red-hot offense. Bernier has a superficially solid 3-2-0 record, but his 3.01 GAA and .896 save percentage offer a better reflection of how he's played and how much help he's gotten from Detroit's patchwork blue line. Expect the two netminders to work in a timeshare moving forward unless one of them begins stealing some wins for the Wings.