Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: No goal support Sunday
Bernier denied 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-0 home loss to the Avalanche.
Like most goalies this season, Bernier ran into trouble against Colorado's beastly top line that's comprised of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog. While that trio factored into both scoring plays, the only goal that Bernier permitted was a five-hole power-play marker from MacKinnon, with the Avalanche striking on the man advantage early in the second period. The other tally was an empty-netter. Bernier played quite well but counterpart Semyon Varlamov stood even taller en route to his first shutout of the season.
