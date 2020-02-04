Bernier allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Flyers on Monday.

For the second straight start, the Red Wings gave Bernier no goal support. The 31-year-old dropped to 10-14-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 30 appearances. It's going to be tough for Bernier to get results on a dreadful Red Wings team, but his ratios aren't awful. He should see a majority of the starts when healthy.