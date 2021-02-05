Bernier (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier returned to practice Thursday, so although he won't dress for Friday's contest, he could be an option for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. The 32-year-old netminder has posted a 2-1-0 record while maintaining a 3.55 GAA and a .881 save percentage through four appearances this season.