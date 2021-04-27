Contrary to a previous report, Bernier won't start Tuesday's game in Columbus and will instead back up Thomas Greiss.
It was in fact Greiss who led the Red Wings out onto the ice, while Bernier was the last man on. Greiss could be a popular budget DFS option in a favorable matchup in Columbus.
