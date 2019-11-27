Bernier will actually cede Wednesday's start to Jimmy Howard against the Maple Leafs, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Khan made the declaration that Bernier would start in the morning after he departed the ice first during the optional morning skate. Unfortunately, it appears he will not get the call after all and will take a second straight game off for the first time this season. His next opportunity to retake the cage arrives Friday versus the Flyers.