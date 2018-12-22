Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Not starting Saturday
Despite a previous report that confirmed Bernier would be in goal Saturday, Jimmy Howard ended up drawing the start against Florida.
With Howard in goal against the Panthers, it appears as though Bernier is on track to start Sunday against Toronto.
