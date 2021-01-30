Bernier (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Panthers.
Thomas Greiss will start in net, while Calvin Pickard will serve as the backup. Bernier's next chance to return will be in Sunday's rematch against the Panthers.
