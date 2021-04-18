Bernier turned aside 23 of 26 shots Saturday in a 4-0 loss to Chicago.

Chicago's Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie with 21 seconds left in the opening period and it was all the offense the Blackhawks needed. Bernier had been on a decent run the past month, going 3-2-0 with one shutout in five starts, and even after Saturday's loss he still owns a respectable .913 save percentage for the year.