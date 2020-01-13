Coach Jeff Blashill said Bernier (lower body) will remain out until after the All-Star break, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bernier's next chance to return will be Jan. 31, but Blashill didn't seem confident in that timeline either. For the time being, Jimmy Howard is in line to start Tuesday versus the Islanders, but he's been struggling lately, so the Red Wings may afford Calvin Pickard a chance in the blue paint at some point.