Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Out until after All-Star break
Coach Jeff Blashill said Bernier (lower body) will remain out until after the All-Star break, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bernier's next chance to return will be Jan. 31, but Blashill didn't seem confident in that timeline either. For the time being, Jimmy Howard is in line to start Tuesday versus the Islanders, but he's been struggling lately, so the Red Wings may afford Calvin Pickard a chance in the blue paint at some point.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Strong showing versus Sens•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Set to start Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Adds to Habs' misery•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing Canadiens•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Permits three goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.