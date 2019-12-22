Bernier (groin) will not dress for Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bernier suffered the groin injury early in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs. Jimmy Howard (groin) will start Sunday's game with Calvin Pickard serving as the backup. Bernier will have a week to heal up before the Red Wings' next game on Dec. 28 against the Panthers.