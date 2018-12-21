Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Outstanding against Carolina
Bernier set aside 38 of 39 shots en route to a 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Bernier stood on his head to help the Wings snap a four-game losing streak. The only goal that he allowed was a filthy top shelf snapshot from 18-year-old rookie Andrei Svechnikov, and this was a particularly clutch effort from Bernier since it afforded traditional starter Jimmy Howard -- who was technically available as the backup -- more time to heal from his back injury.
