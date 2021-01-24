Bernier will guard the road cage in Sunday's matchup against the Blackhawks.

Bernier accounts for both of the Red Wings' wins this year, while Thomas Greiss has yet to win his first game with the team. While he's played just two games, Bernier has recorded a .927 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have averaged 2.6 goals per game this season.