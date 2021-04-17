Bernier will protect the home net in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Bernier has been weathering the storm in Detroit's crease this year, posting a .914 save percentage and a 9-7-0 record. The Blackhawks enter Saturday's game ranked 18th in the league with 2.75 goals per game, but their power play is seventh at 24.1 percent.
