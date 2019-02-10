Bernier will start in the road crease for Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Bernier is coming off his first shutout of the season, a 35-save performance against the Senators. Transferring that effort to this matchup will be difficult, however, as the Blackhawks have won six straight and averaged 5.5 goals per game in that span. Bernier may be a cheap option in daily fantasy formats, but the floor could be in the negatives.