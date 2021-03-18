Bernier will defend the home net in Thursday's game versus the Stars, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier is making his 10th start in the last 12 games. The 32-year-old has certainly earned the extra work, as he's recorded a .925 save percentage and a 5-4-0 record over his last nine appearances. The Stars rank 18th in the league with 2.84 goals per game this year.
