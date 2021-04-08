Bernier will tend the home twine in Thursday's game versus the Predators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier was activated off injured reserve Thursday after missing the last 10 games with a leg injury. The 32-year-old has accrued a .918 save percentage and an 8-6-0 record this season. He's always at risk of not having enough offensive support, but this is an intriguing matchup nonetheless, as the Preds rank 27th in the league with 2.45 goals per game.