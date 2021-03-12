Bernier will defend the home net in Thursday's game versus the Lightning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier is looking to get back on track after allowing exactly four goals in consecutive starts last week. The 32-year-old has played well given the circumstances, recording a .910 save percentage and a 6-5-0 record this season. This will be a difficult test, as the Lightning lead the league with 3.63 goals per game.