Bernier will defend the home net in Thursday's game versus the Lightning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier is looking to get back on track after allowing exactly four goals in consecutive starts last week. The 32-year-old has played well given the circumstances, recording a .910 save percentage and a 6-5-0 record this season. This will be a difficult test, as the Lightning lead the league with 3.63 goals per game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Falls in Carolina•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws start Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets hook against Jackets•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Guarding net Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Earns second straight win•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Protecting net Saturday•