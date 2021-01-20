Bernier will defend the home net in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets.
Bernier is accountable for the Red Wings' only win this season, as he steered away 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes. The Blue Jackets beat the Red Wings when Thomas Greiss was in net Monday, firing 29 shots on net in the process.
