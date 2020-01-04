Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Permits three goals in loss
Bernier gave up three goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Friday.
Bernier was left out to dry as two of the three goals he allowed were due to defensive miscues. He dropped to 8-12-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 26 games this season. The Red Wings wrap up their road trip Sunday in Chicago -- a starting goalie has yet to be named for that contest.
