Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Pitted against Stars on Sunday

Bernier will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Stars, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bernier hasn't played since Oct. 15, when he surrendered two goals on 15 shots upon relieving Jimmy Howard in a 7-3 loss to the Canadiens. Detroit's No. 2 netminder will see shots from a team that's averaging 3.11 goals per game, tied for 16th in the NHL this season.