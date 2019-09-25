Bernier will defend the cage against host Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier is dialed in ahead of the new season, having maintained a 1.94 GAA and .933 save percentage over two starts and 46:17 between the pipes. Still, that's a tiny sample size, and if history is any indication, the career backup will be hard-pressed to carry the momentum into the regular season for a long stretch.