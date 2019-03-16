Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Preparing for matinee at home
Bernier led the Red Wings out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports. As a result, he'll be the home starter versus the Islanders.
Bernier has maintained pitiful ratios (3.33 GAA and .899 save percentage) serving as the last line of defense for a Red Wings team with a blue line featuring a unique blend of green prospects and past-their-prime veterans. Suffice it to say, the Canadian netminder won't invite high ownership percentages in DFS facing a playoff-bound Islanders team -- winners of two straight contests and six of the past 10 to complement a plus-33 goal differential on the season.
