Bernier will start in goal Tuesday night against host Montreal, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bernier's playing time has been on the rise, as there's not much sense in the Red Wings taxing veteran Jimmy Howard -- who has had his share of minor injuries -- knowing this team is mathematically out of the playoff race. Still, Detroit's No. 2 netminder has lost nine straight games, making him an undesirable fantasy option down the stretch.