Bernier will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Bernier has been fantastic over the last three games with a .955 save percentage and 2-1-0 record over the last three games. He's always vulnerable due to a lack of offensive support, and that could be an issue again with Dylan Larkin (upper body) out of the lineup. The Blackhawks rank 13th in the league with 2.95 goals per game.
