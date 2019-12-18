Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Protecting net Tuesday
Bernier will defend the home goal in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier won his last two starts in impressive fashion, steering away 68 of 71 shots against the Jets and Canadiens. The Blue Jackets are coming to town, and they've won two of the last four contests, tickling the twine 11 times in that stretch.
