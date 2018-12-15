Bernier will defend the road goal Saturday in an interconference clash with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bernier, who's in his first season with the Wings, has had a heck of a time trying to plug pucks on the penalty kill. He's yielded seven goals on 38 shots for an egregious .816 shorthanded save percentage that stands as a career-worst mark in said category. Still, the upcoming matchup is about as even as it gets for Bernier, as the Wings and Isles both have 32 points in the Eastern Conference standings.