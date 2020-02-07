Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Quietly strong over last five
Bernier made 29 saves Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo.
Bernier is 3-2 in his last five starts and and he's allowed 11 goals across those games. The Wings have nothing to lose for the rest of the season, so they could surprise, especially if Bernier keeps this up.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: No support in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Returns after missing seven games•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Will start Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Lifted from IR, expected starter•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.