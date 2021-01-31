Bernier (upper body) won't dress for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Thomas Greiss will make a second straight start, and Calvin Pickard will serve as the backup. Bernier's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Lightning.
