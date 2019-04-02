Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Remains sidelined
Bernier (upper body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The Red Wings only have two games remaining following Tuesday's contest, so it's quite possible that Bernier will simply be shut down for the remainder of the campaign. If that ends up being the case, the 30-year-old netminder will finish the year having compiled a 9-18-5 record while posting a 3.16 GAA and .904 save percentage in 35 appearances.
