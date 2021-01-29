Bernier (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Stars after he was hit by teammate Ryan Mantha on the Stars' third goal, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Bernier got run into by his own teammate, and he was pulled from the game. Thomas Greiss took over in the blue paint. The severity of Bernier's injury is to be determined -- head coach Jeff Blashill may have an update on his status after the game.