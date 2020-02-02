Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Returns after missing seven games
Bernier made 30 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
It was his first game since Jan. 10 after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Overall, the Wings played well, but they just can't be counted on for production. And that means Bernier must remain stapled to your bench.
