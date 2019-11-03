Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Risk just too high to activate
Bernier made 37 saves in a 4-0 loss to Florida on Saturday.
Bernier hasn't won since October 10 and his 3.42 GAA and .887 save percentage heading into play Saturday make him unplayable in almost every format. Bernier just doesn't have the luxury of allowing more than a couple goals a game. Bench him.
