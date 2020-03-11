Bernier allowed five goals on 36 shots Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Carolina.

The game turned in a hurry for Bernier and the Red Wings, who were deadlocked at 2-2 through 40 minutes before Carolina erupted for three unanswered goals on special teams. Bernier had posted a pair of one-goal wins over Chicago and Tampa prior to Tuesday's shelling, but difficult road matchups at Washington and Tampa Bay loom later in the week.