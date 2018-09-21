Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Rough second frame in Wings debut
Bernier played the first half of Thursday's preseason home game versus the Blackhawks, yielding two goals on 13 shots in his Red Wings debut.
Bernier gave way to Patrik Rybar after recording 30:19 of crease time, though that was the plan all along. The Red Wings decided to sign both goalies this offseason, as Jared Coreau -- who's now in the Ducks system -- failed to seize a meaningful role in the Red and White, as evidenced by his bloated 4.26 GAA and correspondingly weak .867 save percentage over seven games as a second-year NHLer in 2017-18. Rybar is a Czech prospect but largely untested in North America, so he poses no threat to steal Bernier's job as the primary backup to Jimmy Howard.
