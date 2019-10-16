Bernier allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 5-1 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Bernier didn't get a ton of help on any of the goals and three of them came on Vancouver power plays. It was the first loss of the season for the 31-year-old, who stopped 52 of 57 shots (.912) in wins over Dallas and Montreal in his previous two starts. Bernier will continue to rotate in for longtime starter Jimmy Howard as needed, although the playing time has been evenly split so far in 2019-20.